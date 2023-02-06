Adani is seeking to restore confidence after scathing short-seller attack wiped out $118bn of the group’s market value
Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family have prepaid $1.11bn worth of borrowings backed by shares as the ports-to-power conglomerate seeks to allay investor fears and stem a stock rout that’s in its third week.
The founders’ early payment will help release 11.77-million shares in Adani Transmission, the group said in a statement Monday. ..
Adani repays $1.11bn of share-backed loans as protests spread
Both houses of India’s parliament remain adjourned
