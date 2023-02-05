In an open letter to President Ramaphosa, Busa names six ministries it says need ‘special attention’
New measure means the bloc will lose its biggest supplier of the fuel
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Business Unity SA (Busa) , the country’s biggest business group, has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his cabinet reshuffle to improve the performance of a government that’s been slow to deliver on promises of economic reform.
In the letter seen by Bloomberg News, Busa slammed the performance of Ramaphosa’s government in areas ranging from energy policy to safety and security. Business Leadership SA, another major group, also signed the letter. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business Unity SA calls for forward looking, effective ministers in cabinet reshuffle
Slow delivery has dented investors’ confidence, Busa writes
Business Unity SA (Busa) , the country’s biggest business group, has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his cabinet reshuffle to improve the performance of a government that’s been slow to deliver on promises of economic reform.
In the letter seen by Bloomberg News, Busa slammed the performance of Ramaphosa’s government in areas ranging from energy policy to safety and security. Business Leadership SA, another major group, also signed the letter. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.