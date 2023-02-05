News

Bad holiday sales spoil Apple's first quarter

It was Apple’s first quarterly decline since 2019 and the first time the company has missed analysts’ holiday sales projections since 2015

05 February 2023 - 08:54 Agency Staff

Apple reported its worst holiday performance in four years after supply snags and a softening economy hurt iPhone sales, exposing cracks in what has been one of tech’s most resilient companies. 

Revenue fell 5.5% to $117.2bn (about R2-trillion) in the December quarter, Apple’s biggest sales period of the year, coming in well short of the average Wall Street estimate of $121.1bn. It was Apple’s first quarterly decline since 2019 and the first time the company has missed analysts’ holiday sales projections since 2015. ..

