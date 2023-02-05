The world’s two superpowers are now grasping for ways to de-escalate tension
CEO replaces talk about still-to-be-realised metaverse with pledges of new era of efficiency
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Just 10 days ago, Gautam Adani and his sprawling energy-to-ports empire looked invincible. Now, a damning short-seller attack has left the billionaire battling the worst crisis of his corporate life — and is raising bigger, darker questions about India’s credibility as a global growth engine and a destination for international investors.
The Adani Group has shed $108bn (R1.8-trillion) in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a January 24 report. But it was only when the tycoon scrapped a $2.4bn share sale this week that the potential for lasting impact became clear. Adani’s rebuttal had failed to reassure investors. Once ranked second among the world’s wealthiest, he has tumbled to 21st on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Adani’s $108bn crisis shakes investors’ faith in India
Foreign institutional investors pulled a net $2bn out of India’s stock market in three days
Just 10 days ago, Gautam Adani and his sprawling energy-to-ports empire looked invincible. Now, a damning short-seller attack has left the billionaire battling the worst crisis of his corporate life — and is raising bigger, darker questions about India’s credibility as a global growth engine and a destination for international investors.
The Adani Group has shed $108bn (R1.8-trillion) in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a January 24 report. But it was only when the tycoon scrapped a $2.4bn share sale this week that the potential for lasting impact became clear. Adani’s rebuttal had failed to reassure investors. Once ranked second among the world’s wealthiest, he has tumbled to 21st on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.