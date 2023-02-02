The Bank of England said the economy is already in recession and will struggle for growth even when the downturn is over
The Bank of England (BOE) said workforce dropouts have become an economic deadweight that has left the UK facing its bleakest outlook in generations.
In one of the most dismal forecasts it has produced, the central bank said the economy is already in recession and will struggle for growth even when the downturn is over. Pre-pandemic levels of output won’t return until 2026, and even a minimal expansion — more than 0.7% a year — would risk a resurgence in inflation...
As job losses mount, UK outlook bleakest in generations
