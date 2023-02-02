News

Ford shares slide after it misses earnings expectations

The results show Ford is struggling to balance the transition to electric cars from combustion vehicles

03 February 2023 - 17:10 Keith Naughton

Ford shares tumbled after the carmaker missed earnings expectations, blaming poor execution and continued supply shortages.

The results show Ford is struggling to balance the transition to electric cars from combustion vehicles. The company is counting on strong sales of gas-burning F-series pickups and Bronco sport utility vehicles to help foot the $50bn (R865bn) that CEO Jim Farley has committed to developing and building EVs...

