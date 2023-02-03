Demand for security cameras rises in Japan

Firms that make surveillance products surge after spate of robberies across the country
A rare string of robberies and a wave of viral videos featuring restaurant patrons performing gross pranks have surprised stereotypically safe and strait-laced Japan, and the market has taken notice.
Shares of Secure, a small-cap maker of security cameras, surged by its daily limit Friday, set to cap a two-day gain of 39%. Safie dipped after a three-day climb of 16%. Among somewhat larger companies that also make surveillance products, JVCKenwood has gained 14% in two sessions. ..
