Derivatives shops, used to clearing hundreds of billions of dollars in trades every day, found themselves in a dramatically different era this week: the old days of manually processing deals.
Early on Tuesday morning in Europe, a little known but critically important software company that underpins the smooth functioning of stock, bond and commodities markets started to seize up. London-based Ion Trading UK had succumbed to a cyberattack. ..
Cyberattack brings the 1980s back to Ion Trading
Ion told clients on Thursday its systems would not be fully operational until February 5, and the firm still has not been able to start several crucial recovery steps
