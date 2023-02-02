News

Cyberattack brings the 1980s back to Ion Trading

Ion told clients on Thursday its systems would not be fully operational until February 5, and the firm still has not been able to start several crucial recovery steps

BL Premium
03 February 2023 - 14:45 Katherine Doherty, Mark Burton and Isis Almeida

Derivatives shops, used to clearing hundreds of billions of dollars in trades every day, found themselves in a dramatically different era this week: the old days of manually processing deals.

Early on Tuesday morning in Europe, a little known but critically important software company that underpins the smooth functioning of stock, bond and commodities markets started to seize up. London-based Ion Trading UK had succumbed to a cyberattack. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.