Twitter to tackle flaws identified in Elon Musk’s test

CEO locks his account in the latest of a series of experiments on the platform

02 February 2023 - 15:31 Saksha Menezes and Olivia Solon

Elon Musk’s test to see how locking his account affected the engagement on his posts helped to identify “issues with the system” that the company will address by next week, he said in a tweet on Thursday. 

Twitter’s CEO locked his account early on Wednesday after users of the social media site claimed that setting an account to private dramatically improved the number of likes and views their tweets received. He unlocked it about 24 hours later...

