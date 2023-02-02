Spanish online shoppers to be charged for returns at Zara

The mining sector plans to create a traceability system to establish a DNA for Brazilian gold
Inditex, the owner of fast fashion chain Zara, will start charging Spanish shoppers for returning items bought online, mirroring a strategy it had previously rolled out in most of its other markets.
Customers in Spain will now have to pay €1.95 to return an order, unless they take it to a brick-and-mortar shop or third-party drop-off points where returns remain free. The fee applies for all Inditex brands, which include Pull & Bear and Massimo Dutti, according to a company spokesperson...
