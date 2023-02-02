CEO locks his account in the latest of a series of experiments on the platform
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed a gala dinner of his Conservatives on Wednesday night, attempting to reassure his unsettled party that he could improve their electoral prospects.
The Tories sit about 20 points behind in most polls and are facing what most strategists expect to be a general election defeat in 2024. Still, Sunak marked his first 100 days in office by speaking at a glitzy event celebrating 100 years of the backbench 1922 Committee — underlining that while prime ministers come and go, it’s rank-and-file Conservative MPs that ultimately hire and fire party leaders...
Rishi Sunak makes 100 days in office, but what awaits the UK leader?
Never ones to be grateful for long, Tory legislators’ relief at Liz Truss’s departure has morphed into boredom and inertia
