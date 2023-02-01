JPMorgan plans digital bank in Germany

Move will create launch pad for biggest US bank to expand further in Europe
JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a digital bank in Germany as its second international consumer outpost, a move that will create a launch pad for the biggest US bank to expand further in Europe.
The launch is slated for late next year or early 2025. The company expects to target other EU countries after that, say informed sources. JPMorgan Chase has been hiring in Berlin, and intends Berlin to be its base for EU consumer operations, said the sources. ..
