Japan is alone among the G-7 major democracies in not having a legal system for same-sex unions
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said “extreme caution” was needed in allowing same-sex marriage, blocking calls in parliament to give legal status to the unions that would bring Japan in line with Group of Seven (G7) peers as it prepares to host a summit in May.
“Changing the system will deeply involve all the people of Japan,” Kishida told a parliamentary committee in response to questions from opposition Constitutional Democratic Party deputy leader Chinami Nishimura. “Their view of the family, their values and the disruption to society — it’s that kind of problem,” he added in a Wednesday session. ..
Japan’s Kishida Fumio remains solidly against marriage equality
