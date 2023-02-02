Move will create launch pad for biggest US bank to expand further in Europe
As a corporate governance crisis deepens with Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire, a broader range of assets tied to the world’s fastest growing major economy are starting to take a hit.
Contagion from the $108bn wipeout in Adani group’s stocks after a scathing report from Hindenburg Research last week has helped push the MSCI India Index to the brink of a technical correction. The rupee has fallen against all its Asian peers over the period, while the spreads on an index of bonds in the nation expanded to the widest level in four weeks...
Indian economy hit by Adani contagion
