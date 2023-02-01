News

EU urged to help tackle ‘blood gold’ in Brazil

The mining sector plans to create a traceability system to establish a DNA for Brazilian gold

02 February 2023 - 20:00 Mariana Durao

Brazil’s mining industry is seeking Europe’s help in the fight against illegal gold extraction in the Amazon region by buying only certified metal and punishing transgressors.

Raul Jungmann, who heads Brazilian mining institute Ibram, said he reached out to Frans Timmermans when the executive vice-president for the European Commission visited Brazil last week. Jungmann is also asking for support from Brazil’s foreign ministry. ..

