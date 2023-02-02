News

Eskom is proving to be a big winner for bondholders

Beleaguered power utility can barely keep the lights on, but its mountain of debt offers juicy returns with almost no risk

02 February 2023 - 12:10 Colleen Goko

Eskom isn’t very good at keeping the lights on, but it’s providing excellent profits for bondholders. 

The state-owned utility’s dollar bonds due in 2028 — which don’t have an explicit government guarantee — have handed investors a total return of 10% this year, more than three times that of the emerging-market benchmark. Securities due in 2025 and 2027 are also among the best performers in the 2,100-member Bloomberg Emerging Markets Hard Currency Aggregate Index...

