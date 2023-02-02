News

Commodities make 2022 a year to remember for Goldman Sachs

Traders reeled in one of their largest hauls and solidified their position inside the firm’s centre of power

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 18:45 Sridhar Natarajan and Jack Farchy

Goldman Sachs Group’s commodities traders reeled in one of their largest hauls yet in 2022, solidifying their renewed status inside the firm’s centre of power.

Revenue from the desk soared past $3bn in 2022, according to people with knowledge of the matter, dwarfing windfalls closer to $2bn in each of the previous two years. After deducting expenses tied to the business, the unit led by Ed Emerson emerged as a key profit engine in a year when the firm’s net income was cut in half to $10.8bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.