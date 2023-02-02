The mining sector plans to create a traceability system to establish a DNA for Brazilian gold
Goldman Sachs Group’s commodities traders reeled in one of their largest hauls yet in 2022, solidifying their renewed status inside the firm’s centre of power.
Revenue from the desk soared past $3bn in 2022, according to people with knowledge of the matter, dwarfing windfalls closer to $2bn in each of the previous two years. After deducting expenses tied to the business, the unit led by Ed Emerson emerged as a key profit engine in a year when the firm’s net income was cut in half to $10.8bn...
Commodities make 2022 a year to remember for Goldman Sachs
Traders reeled in one of their largest hauls and solidified their position inside the firm’s centre of power
