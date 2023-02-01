Brazil’s former president faces multiple investigations including on his alleged involvement in the January 8 riots by supporters
A think-tank run by Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party has named the chair of iPhone assembler Pegatron to its board, a move that could draw scrutiny from China.
New Frontier Foundation announced the appointment of TH Tung as vice-chair on Tuesday while Pegatron is actively seeking to diversify its production away from China, including by setting up an iPhone plant in India. But the smaller rival to Foxconn Technology Group is still keeping most of its iPhone production in the eastern Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kunshan. ..
Taiwanese think-tank ropes in Apple partner’s chair in move that could irk China
iPhone assembler Pegatron aims to diversify production away from second-largest economy, set up plant in India
