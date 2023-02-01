Brazil’s former president faces multiple investigations including on his alleged involvement in the January 8 riots by supporters
Luxury watch conglomerate Swatch Group raised prices across a slew of its brands, increasing the cost of the flagship Omega Speedmaster by about 7% in the UK and Europe, according to investment bank Jefferies.
The price of an Omega Speedmaster automatic watch with a moon-phase complication in the UK is now £10,600 as of February 1, up 7.1% from January 2022, Jefferies analysts led by Kathryn Parker said in a report. Prices for the same model rose an average of 6.8% in Italy and 2% in the US...
Swatch hikes some prices to keep track of currency fluctuations
Luxury watchmaker believes consumers will accept steeper prices as demand for high-end timepieces stays strong
