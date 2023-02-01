The investments come from their personal funds and do not involve listed businesses that they helm such as JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel
Surging military production is helping keep Russian industry going strong, offsetting much of the damage done by international sanctions and other fallout from the invasion of Ukraine.
Industrial output ended 2022 down only 0.7%, according to a consensus of forecasts compiled by Bloomberg ahead of the release of official figures later Wednesday. According to Bloomberg Economics, there was practically no decline at all as the war-fuelled strength in manufacturing helped make up for declines in other sectors. ..
Russian military production offsets Ukraine war’s economic fallout
Surging invasion-fuelled manufacturing helps keep industry strong despite sanctions and other challenges
