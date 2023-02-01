News

Ride-hailing company Grab hires Singaporean politician

Tin Pei Ling will run its government relations department amid regulatory changes in its biggest market

01 February 2023 - 16:29 Faris Mokhtar, Olivia Poh and Philip J. Heijmans

Grab Holdings hired Singapore politician Tin Pei Ling to run its government relations department, as the ride-hailing and delivery company faces regulatory changes in its biggest market.

Tin’s title is director, public affairs and policy for Grab Singapore, the company said in an email on Wednesday. Tin, 39, has been a member of the city-state’s parliament since 2011 and chairs the parliamentary committee for communications and information, according to the website of the ruling People’s Action Party...

