Grab Holdings hired Singapore politician Tin Pei Ling to run its government relations department, as the ride-hailing and delivery company faces regulatory changes in its biggest market.
Tin’s title is director, public affairs and policy for Grab Singapore, the company said in an email on Wednesday. Tin, 39, has been a member of the city-state’s parliament since 2011 and chairs the parliamentary committee for communications and information, according to the website of the ruling People’s Action Party...
Ride-hailing company Grab hires Singaporean politician
Tin Pei Ling will run its government relations department amid regulatory changes in its biggest market
