Jair Bolsonaro resurfaces in Florida as investigations pile up in Brazil

Lula da Siva to visit Washington on February 10

01 February 2023 - 20:34 Maria Luiza Rabello

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has re-emerged from a self-imposed exile in Florida to tell supporters he’s not done. 

At a Tuesday night event in Orlando filled with prayers and patriotic symbols, he urged a captive audience to keep tuning into him with an eye to the country’s own midterm elections in two years’ time. ..

