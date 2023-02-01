Brazil’s former president faces multiple investigations including on his alleged involvement in the January 8 riots by supporters
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has re-emerged from a self-imposed exile in Florida to tell supporters he’s not done.
At a Tuesday night event in Orlando filled with prayers and patriotic symbols, he urged a captive audience to keep tuning into him with an eye to the country’s own midterm elections in two years’ time. ..
Jair Bolsonaro resurfaces in Florida as investigations pile up in Brazil
Lula da Siva to visit Washington on February 10
