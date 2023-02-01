More than 4,800 licensed premises closed in 2022, amounting to 4.5% of the total number in the UK
At least two of India’s biggest business families participated in Adani Enterprises’ $2.5bn share sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign of solidarity with Gautam Adani as the tycoon fights short-seller allegations that sent the value of his empire plummeting.
Tycoons Sajjan Jindal and Sunil Mittal subscribed to the follow-on offering in a last-minute push that helped Adani’s flagship firm complete the sale on Tuesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information was not public. ..
Indian tycoons Sajjan Jindal and Sunil Mittal buy Adani shares
The investments come from their personal funds and do not involve listed businesses that they helm such as JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel
