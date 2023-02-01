Brazil’s former president faces multiple investigations including on his alleged involvement in the January 8 riots by supporters
The killing in Minneapolis acts as a backdrop to the death of Tyre Nichols
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
PwC is facing allegations of a “shocking breach” of confidentiality by one of its former partners over a “quiet coffee” with a banker.
The former partner held an “illicit meeting” with a banker advising law firm Slater & Gordon spilling details of strategy and financial conditions of the then distressed Quindell, now called Watchstone Group, their lawyers said in UK court filings. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Former PwC partner accused of breach of confidentiality
PwC is facing allegations of a “shocking breach” of confidentiality by one of its former partners over a “quiet coffee” with a banker.
The former partner held an “illicit meeting” with a banker advising law firm Slater & Gordon spilling details of strategy and financial conditions of the then distressed Quindell, now called Watchstone Group, their lawyers said in UK court filings. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.