Banks cash in on India’s largest follow-on share sale by Adani
Some of India’s biggest business families buy in as a signal of solidarity after attack by short seller
Investment banks are set to receive about 1-billion rupees ($12m) in total fees after helping Indian tycoon Gautam Adani pull off a closely watched follow-on share sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
The fees are equivalent to about 0.5% of the 200-billion rupees raised in the offering by Adani Enterprises, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private...
