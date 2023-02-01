News

Banks cash in on India’s largest follow-on share sale by Adani

Some of India’s biggest business families buy in as a signal of solidarity after attack by short seller

BL Premium
01 February 2023 - 17:11 Baiju Kalesh

Investment banks are set to receive about 1-billion rupees ($12m) in total fees after helping Indian tycoon Gautam Adani pull off a closely watched follow-on share sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fees are equivalent to about 0.5% of the 200-billion rupees raised in the offering by Adani Enterprises, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.