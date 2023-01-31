The UK’s biggest supermarket operator is introducing shift leader roles, allowing it to cut up to 1,750 top positions, as well as shut food counters
Time for Turkish banks to come down to earth
After profiting handsomely from the inflation crisis, banks are bracing for a crash in profit
Turkish banks were among the biggest winners to emerge from the worst inflation crisis under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but profits are expected to crater this year as lower inflation and regulatory pressures squeeze margins.
The combined earnings for the country’s six largest listed lenders, such as Akbank and Garanti, may fall as much as 30% this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. HSBC Holdings estimates that falling net interest income and inflationary pressures on costs may lead to a 34% drop in earnings...
