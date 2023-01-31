News

Time for Turkish banks to come down to earth

After profiting handsomely from the inflation crisis, banks are bracing for a crash in profit

31 January 2023 - 17:01 Asli Kandemir

Turkish banks were among the biggest winners to emerge from the worst inflation crisis under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but profits are expected to crater this year as lower inflation and regulatory pressures squeeze margins.        

The combined earnings for the country’s six largest listed lenders, such as Akbank and Garanti, may fall as much as 30% this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. HSBC Holdings estimates that falling net interest income and inflationary pressures on costs may lead to a 34% drop in earnings...

