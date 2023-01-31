Thailand to hand out 95-million condoms before Valentine’s Day

The US is ranked worst among wealthy nations in infant and maternal mortality
Thailand plans to distribute 95-million free condoms to curb sexually transmitted diseases and teen pregnancy as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to promote safe sex ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Starting February 1, universal healthcare cardholders are eligible to receive 10 condoms a week for one year, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said. The condoms can be obtained from pharmacies and primary care units of hospitals nationwide, she said...
