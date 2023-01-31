Tesco cutting management roles in store overhaul

The UK’s biggest supermarket operator is introducing shift leader roles, allowing it to cut up to 1,750 top positions, as well as shut food counters
Tesco is eliminating hundreds of management roles at its stores and closing all remaining food counters and hot delis as the UK’s biggest supermarket operator seeks to cut costs.
The grocer is introducing shift leader roles at its larger stores, enabling it to axe 1,750 other management positions. Tesco said on Tuesday it will also shut its food counters and hot delis on February 26 as shopper interest wanes, with most consumers preferring to buy packaged products in the aisles...
