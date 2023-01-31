High price seen as blunting consumer appetite for the product
Sony slashes PlayStation VR2 headset output on sluggish demand
Disappointing preorder demand slows sector’s momentum, with one analyst predicting the VR era will come to an end
Sony Group reduced projections for the initial launch of its PlayStation VR2 headset dramatically after early pre-orders disappointed, signalling little improvement for the hyped-but-unproven virtual reality sector.
The company halved its forecast for shipments of the PSVR2, which is set for a February 22 release, this quarter to about a million units, said people familiar with its deliberations. Sony had previously aimed to have 2-million headsets ready for the launch quarter and leverage its second-generation headset to drive user growth and adoption for VR...
