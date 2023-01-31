SA is becoming more dependent on foreign investment as the current-account balance turns to deficit after years of surplus
Foreign flows into local debt in emerging markets are surging, and SA is being left behind.
With some of the world’s biggest asset managers turning bullish on emerging markets, funds have flocked into the VanEck JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond exchange-traded fund at the fastest pace in 11 months. The Bloomberg gauge for local-currency sovereign bonds in emerging markets rallied 3.63% in January, the best start to a year since 2012...
SA’s lagging in EM bond buying is a big missed opportunity
