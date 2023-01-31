High price seen as blunting consumer appetite for the product
Arla Foods, the Danish maker of Lurpak butter, expects the cost of dairy products to fall sharply in 2023 in the UK after becoming a hotspot of inflation.
The boss of the UK’s biggest dairy producer said he is confident that all the cost pressures facing its farmers have passed. The remarks open the potential for relief from eye-watering prices for everyday food items that accompanied a cost-of-living squeeze...
Prospect of softer dairy prices good news as UK battles 16.8% food inflation
The UK’s biggest dairy producer, Arla Foods, expects cost pressures on farmers to ease
