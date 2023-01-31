Nato chief says Russian win in Ukraine may embolden China

High price seen as blunting consumer appetite for the product
Beijing is watching Russia’s war in Ukraine closely and learning lessons that may influence future decisions, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, stressing warnings about China’s behaviour including its threats towards Taiwan.
“If President Putin wins in Ukraine, this would send a message that authoritarian regimes can achieve their goals through brute force. This is dangerous,” Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. “What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow.”..
