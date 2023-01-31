The US is ranked worst among wealthy nations in infant and maternal mortality
Consumer goods company needs a shake-up, and Hein Schumacher as the new CEO may deliver it
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
The US spends as much as three times more on health care per person as other high-income countries, yet residents are often less likely to visit doctors, according to a report that highlights poor returns for the nation’s large investment.
The pandemic has widened discordances between medical spending and health results in the US and the rest of the world, findings from the Commonwealth Fund study show. The only high-income country that doesn’t guarantee access to health care, the US spent almost 18% of its GDP on health and related services in 2021. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Half of US adults sometimes forgo care, due to medical costs, study shows
The US is ranked worst among wealthy nations in infant and maternal mortality
The US spends as much as three times more on health care per person as other high-income countries, yet residents are often less likely to visit doctors, according to a report that highlights poor returns for the nation’s large investment.
The pandemic has widened discordances between medical spending and health results in the US and the rest of the world, findings from the Commonwealth Fund study show. The only high-income country that doesn’t guarantee access to health care, the US spent almost 18% of its GDP on health and related services in 2021. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.