The UK’s biggest supermarket operator is introducing shift leader roles, allowing it to cut up to 1,750 top positions, as well as shut food counters
Consumer goods company needs a shake-up, and Hein Schumacher as the new CEO may deliver it
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Inflation on British groceries jumped to another record high in January with little sign of price rises slowing during consumers’ weekly shopping.
The inflation rate hit 16.7% in the four weeks to January 22, up from 14.4% in December, reaching the highest level since Kantar started tracking the data in 2008. The increase adds £788 to shoppers’ average annual spend on groceries. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Aldi and Lidl sales rocket as record inflation squeezes UK consumers
Shoppers are visiting discount supermarkets, buying own-label goods and fewer items
Inflation on British groceries jumped to another record high in January with little sign of price rises slowing during consumers’ weekly shopping.
The inflation rate hit 16.7% in the four weeks to January 22, up from 14.4% in December, reaching the highest level since Kantar started tracking the data in 2008. The increase adds £788 to shoppers’ average annual spend on groceries. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.