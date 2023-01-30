A new generation of start-ups wants to show that fashion can go green — with algae leading the way
Opposition to Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age is swelling, in a test of the French leader’s determination to pursue a signature step in his probusiness revamp of the French economy.
France’s president faced the biggest backlash yet on January 19 when more than 1-million people joined marches countrywide, and strikes closed many schools and crippled the rail network. His next major test comes on Tuesday, when unions are betting a further shift in opinion in their favour will rally even more support for a second day of protests...
Rising opposition to Macron’s pension plan tests his resolve
The next challenge comes on Tuesday, when unions are betting a further shift in opinion will rally even more support for protests
