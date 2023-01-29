News

Rahul Gandhi ends 3,200km march to challenge Modi. Will it work?

‘Indians love stubborn politicians’


30 January 2023 - 21:57 Bibhudatta Pradhan and Abhijit Roy Chowdhury

After more than 100 days walking nearly the entire length of India, Rahul Gandhi, scion of the nation’s most famous political dynasty, stood before a shivering crowd in rural Himachal Pradesh as a cheer went up.

Bearded and clad in a white T-shirt, Gandhi bore none of the vestiges of wealth or elitism that have smudged his family’s name in recent years. In the village of Ghatota, Gandhi’s message to supporters on a cold day this month was a simple one: “We started this march to bring people together.”..

