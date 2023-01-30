Philips soars to two-year high as job cuts and improved supply boost outlook

A new generation of start-ups wants to show that fashion can go green — with algae leading the way
Royal Philips shares jumped the most in more than two years after the maker of medical equipment projected sales growth on improving supply chains and embarked on a major cost-cutting drive.
Philips is slashing another 6,000 jobs, or about 8% of its total workforce, to counter inflation and potential expenses linked to the recalls of some of its consumer products. The personnel reductions, half of which will be implemented this year, come on top of 4,000 job cuts announced last year...
