A new generation of start-ups wants to show that fashion can go green — with algae leading the way
On February 2, Sunak will pass his symbolic 100-day milestone with several millstones around his neck
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Ferdinand Marcos Jr made a curious move when he became Philippine president-elect in mid-2022: he named himself agriculture minister, pledging to fix the country’s food problems.
The decision showed the political weight of the often unglamorous job, and highlighted the potential risk to the new president. But quick solutions have been hard to find. The Philippines has reported shortages of everything from salt to sugar over the last few months even as the economy grew the fastest since the 1970s in 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Philippine onion crisis leaves state blaming traders for eye-watering prices
Prices have become so absurdly high that 10 Philippine Airlines flight attendants were caught bringing onions back with them from the Middle East
Ferdinand Marcos Jr made a curious move when he became Philippine president-elect in mid-2022: he named himself agriculture minister, pledging to fix the country’s food problems.
The decision showed the political weight of the often unglamorous job, and highlighted the potential risk to the new president. But quick solutions have been hard to find. The Philippines has reported shortages of everything from salt to sugar over the last few months even as the economy grew the fastest since the 1970s in 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.