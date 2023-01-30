A new generation of start-ups wants to show that fashion can go green — with algae leading the way
On February 2, Sunak will pass his symbolic 100-day milestone with several millstones around his neck
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
Honor Device Company was the only major phone manufacturer to eke out growth in China shipments in 2022, defying a double-digit slump that delivered a decade low for the market.
The former Huawei Technologies sub-brand that was hived off as a separate business grew shipments 34.4% in 2022, while peers like Oppo and Vivo were down by over 25%, according to the latest IDC data. 2022 was the first time in 10 years that China shipments dipped below 300-million, concluding with 285.8-million handsets shipped...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Honor beats all, now trailing only Vivo in China’s phone shipments
The former Huawei sub-brand that was hived off as a separate business grew shipments 34.4% in 2022
Honor Device Company was the only major phone manufacturer to eke out growth in China shipments in 2022, defying a double-digit slump that delivered a decade low for the market.
The former Huawei Technologies sub-brand that was hived off as a separate business grew shipments 34.4% in 2022, while peers like Oppo and Vivo were down by over 25%, according to the latest IDC data. 2022 was the first time in 10 years that China shipments dipped below 300-million, concluding with 285.8-million handsets shipped...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.