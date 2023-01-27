A new generation of start-ups wants to show that fashion can go green — with algae leading the way
The possibility that a Covid-19 infection could damage your brain is terrifying. Scientists have established that long Covid often manifests itself with neurological changes: brain fog, memory problems, fatigue. And researchers have found changes in the brain after even mild cases of the virus. Every time I go on Twitter I see another horrible personal anecdote, often reflecting changes in brain processing speed and an increase in confusion and errors.
There’s also potentially a deep societal and economic cost. One Brookings Institution report estimated that perhaps 4-million Americans have been unable to work due to long Covid; some of these sufferers have blamed brain fog for ruining their ability to think. What will happen to human beings if our brainpower gets blunted?..
Evidence is mounting that Covid-19 is bad for the brain
Scientists have established that long Covid-19 often manifests with neurological changes — brain fog, memory problems and fatigue
