A new generation of start-ups wants to show that fashion can go green — with algae leading the way
Nutritious and fast-growing, algae already has a following as an alternative protein among health fanatics. A new generation of sustainable fashion start-ups wants us to wear it too.
The fashion industry produces more than 100-billion garments annually, about 14 for every person on Earth. Most end up in landfills or clogging rivers and beaches in developing countries. Only a fraction are recycled. Fashion is responsible for up to 10% of humanity’s emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide, more than international air travel and shipping combined. ..
Darling, shall I wear the weed or the bamboo tonight?
