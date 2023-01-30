News

Contraction of German economy to weigh on SA

Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely

30 January 2023 - 19:27 Alexander Weber

Germany’s economy shrank 0.2% at the end of last year — a worse outcome than previously flagged and one that makes a recession on the back of rising energy bills more likely after all. 

The figures on Monday from the statistics office contrast with an estimate this month for output to have stagnated in the fourth quarter. They also mean a contraction in the period through March would still produce a recession in the euro area’s largest economy. ..

