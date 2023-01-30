Prices have become so absurdly high that 10 Philippine Airlines flight attendants were caught bringing onions back with them from the Middle East
Today’s rules rely too much on companies to judge the chances of allergens being present in food
Can a business school bring new life — along with economic security — to a war-torn country?
The CEO of the world’s biggest and most reliable car company is stepping aside, after successfully steering the firm through deep supply-chain crises brought on by natural disasters and a pandemic over his more than decade-long reign. Under Akio Toyoda’s leadership, Toyota Motor Corp never quite took the electric path head-on like its peers and refrained from touting the brilliant future of EVs as confidently as the rest of the market.
Did he mess it up and leave the storied Japanese company on its back foot? Not quite. Toyoda, who will now be chair and is expected to remain a strong force behind the scenes after he steps down in April, may have just played the master stroke...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANJANI TRIVEDI: Focus on cutting emissions may have been Toyota CEO Toyoda’s master stroke
The company has maintained that green cars will contribute to lowering environmental damage ‘only when they come into widespread use’
The CEO of the world’s biggest and most reliable car company is stepping aside, after successfully steering the firm through deep supply-chain crises brought on by natural disasters and a pandemic over his more than decade-long reign. Under Akio Toyoda’s leadership, Toyota Motor Corp never quite took the electric path head-on like its peers and refrained from touting the brilliant future of EVs as confidently as the rest of the market.
Did he mess it up and leave the storied Japanese company on its back foot? Not quite. Toyoda, who will now be chair and is expected to remain a strong force behind the scenes after he steps down in April, may have just played the master stroke...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.