888 plunges after CEO quits over VIP accounts probe

CEO Itai Pazner stepped down amid a probe into whether some of the British gambling group’s VIP accounts violated money-laundering policies.

30 January 2023 - 20:05 Thomas Seal and Sarah Jacob

888 Holdings plunged the most in more than 16 years after CEO Itai Pazner stepped down amid a probe into whether some of the British gambling group’s VIP accounts violated money-laundering policies.

The company suspended VIP customer accounts in the region after it found that “know your client” best practices for its highest-value gamblers weren’t followed, it said in a statement on Monday. 888 said it believes the “process deficiencies” are isolated to its Middle East market and that the suspension of VIP activities will reduce revenue by less than 3%...

