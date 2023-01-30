With India’s national election less than 15 months away, Gandhi is trying to win over supporters of nationalist leader Narendra Modi
888 Holdings plunged the most in more than 16 years after CEO Itai Pazner stepped down amid a probe into whether some of the British gambling group’s VIP accounts violated money-laundering policies.
The company suspended VIP customer accounts in the region after it found that “know your client” best practices for its highest-value gamblers weren’t followed, it said in a statement on Monday. 888 said it believes the “process deficiencies” are isolated to its Middle East market and that the suspension of VIP activities will reduce revenue by less than 3%...
888 plunges after CEO quits over VIP accounts probe
