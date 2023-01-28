Gen Mike Minihan says the 2024 presidential elections in Taiwan and the US ‘will offer Xi a reason’
A four-star US air force general said in an internal memo on Friday that the US and China risk going to war within two years and told officers under his command to prepare, including with target practice, US media reports.
"I hope I am wrong," Gen Mike Minihan, head of the air force's 50,000-stong air mobility command, said, adding that he had a gut feeling that the fight will happen in 2025, according to NBC News. ..
US air force general predicts war with China in 2025
Gen Mike Minihan says the 2024 presidential elections in Taiwan and the US ‘will offer Xi a reason’
A four-star US air force general said in an internal memo on Friday that the US and China risk going to war within two years and told officers under his command to prepare, including with target practice, US media reports.
“I hope I am wrong,” Gen Mike Minihan, head of the air force’s 50,000-stong air mobility command, said, adding that he had a gut feeling that the fight will happen in 2025, according to NBC News. ..
