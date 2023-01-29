Gen Mike Minihan says the 2024 presidential elections in Taiwan and the US ‘will offer Xi a reason’
London — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Nadhim Zahawi, citing “serious” breaches of ethics rules after revelations about the Conservative Party chair’s tax affairs made his position untenable.
In a letter to Zahawi on Sunday, Sunak said the independent review of the matter had been concluded and “it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the ministerial code. As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position.”..
Sunak fires Zahawi citing ‘serious’ ethics breach over taxes
