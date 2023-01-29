News

Sunak fires Zahawi citing ‘serious’ ethics breach over taxes

29 January 2023 - 17:01 Kitty Donaldson

London — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Nadhim Zahawi, citing “serious” breaches of ethics rules after revelations about the Conservative Party chair’s tax affairs made his position untenable. 

In a letter to Zahawi on Sunday, Sunak said the independent review of the matter had been concluded and “it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the ministerial code. As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position.”..

