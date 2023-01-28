Gen Mike Minihan says the 2024 presidential elections in Taiwan and the US ‘will offer Xi a reason’
A bitter face off between Nigeria and an offshore company over an $11bn arbitration award intensified last week as lawyers traded accusations of corruption and ineptitude in a London courtroom.
Africa’s largest economy is seeking to overturn a 2017 ruling that ordered it to pay billions in damages after a gas deal with Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) went sideways. The contract in question was struck in 2010, when Nigeria agreed to provide two decades’ free gas to a facility P&ID would build in the country in exchange for processed gas for electricity generation. The British Virgin Islands-registered firm claims that the government failed to provide it with natural gas, and so it never built the planned refinery. ..
Nigeria and offshore company square off over arbitration award
The country is seeking to overturn a ruling ordering it to pay billions after a gas deal with Process & Industrial Development collapsed
