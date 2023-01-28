News

Nigeria and offshore company square off over arbitration award

The country is seeking to overturn a ruling ordering it to pay billions after a gas deal with Process & Industrial Development collapsed

29 January 2023 - 17:08 William Clowes and Upmanyu Trivedi

A bitter face off between Nigeria and an offshore company over an $11bn arbitration award intensified last week as lawyers traded accusations of corruption and ineptitude in a London courtroom.

Africa’s largest economy is seeking to overturn a 2017 ruling that ordered it to pay billions in damages after a gas deal with Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) went sideways. The contract in question was struck in 2010, when Nigeria agreed to provide two decades’ free gas to a facility P&ID would build in the country in exchange for processed gas for electricity generation. The British Virgin Islands-registered firm claims that the government failed to provide it with natural gas, and so it never built the planned refinery. ..

