Archer-Daniels-Midland, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodity traders, won a bid to have a wealthy Moroccan businessperson jailed for 12 months in a long-running legal battle over a series of missed payments.
The firm, seeking payment of more than $3m, asked a London judge to have Elhachmi Boutgueray imprisoned for flouting prior court orders. Boutgueray and his firm Grain House International was accused of contempt of court for failing to disclose bank statements and the full extent of his assets. ..
Agriculture giant ADM wins bid to jail Moroccan tycoon
ADM was seeking payment of more than $3m over a series of missed payments
