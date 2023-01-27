‘ChatGPT kind of started an arms race and Nvidia is far and away the leader,’ one analyst says
Workers have plenty to fret about these days — layoffs, return to office mandates, annual evaluations. But there’s another concern lurking, one that’s rooted in the bygone era of Ronald Reagan and oversized blazers: Stacked performance rankings.
Popularised by General Electric’s former CEO Jack Welch in the 1980s, this evaluation process requires managers to grade staff on a bell curve and give low ratings to a certain share of them. It’s relevant again after a manager at video game developer Blizzard Entertainment departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota. Blizzard, a unit of Activision Blizzard, says the process was designed to facilitate honest feedback and improved performance. ..
Why Jack Welch’s much-hated employee-ranking system is still relevant
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
