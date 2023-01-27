Nvidia’s Jensen Huang profits hugely from ChatGPT’s popularity

‘ChatGPT kind of started an arms race and Nvidia is far and away the leader,’ one analyst says
One of the biggest winners from the soaring popularity of the ChatGPT tool is a billionaire Taiwanese immigrant known for his black leather jackets and tattoo resembling the logo of Nvidia, the company he co-founded in 1993.
Jensen Huang has seen his fortune climb 33% in 2023 to $18.4bn, a larger percentage gain than any other US billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s a sharp contrast to 2022, when his wealth decline was one of the biggest among US technology titans, along with Meta Platforms’ Mark Zuckerberg...
